Officers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in Tampa rescued a dog tied to a pole off the highway ahead of Hurricane Milton, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to warn that the state of Florida “will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.”

FHP shared the heart-wrenching footage Wednesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. According to officers, the dog was tied to a pole off I-75.

“FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…” FHP said.

Footage shows an officer approaching the scared dog, whose legs were completely immersed in water.

“It’s ok bud. It’s ok,” an officer said as he approached the dog.

The distressed dog then begins to growl and bark, as the officer said, “I don’t blame you. It’s ok buddy.”

The video went viral, catching the attention of DeSantis, who issued a stern warning to anyone else who mistreats their pets as the massive major hurricane approaches.

“Thank you, @FHPTampa. It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm,” he said. “FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.”

The video comes as the window closes for final evacuation notices on the west coast of the state. According to officials, the Skyway Bridge is now closed to all traffic, as is the Howard Frankland Bridge, the westbound Gandy Bridge, and the westbound Courtney Campbell.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a major storm just south of Tampa, but Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has issued a stark warning to those who plan to ignore evacuation orders.

“I’ve said many times that you want to pick a fight with Mother Nature, she’s winning 100 percent of the time,” she warned.

“And individuals that are in these, say you’re in a single-story home. Twelve feet is above that house. So, if you’re in it, you know, basically that’s the coffin you’re in,” she said.

DeSantis on Wednesday morning said there is still time for people to evacuate, at least locally.

“All those counties have multiple shelters that are open. There’s a lot of space in those shelters right now, and certainly would be safe to do a very short evacuation tens of miles, rather than get on the interstate and go the roads are still open,” the governor said.

An 11 a.m. Eastern update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that those in a storm surge warning area face an “extremely life-threatening situation.”

“The time to evacuate, if told to do so by local officials, is quickly coming to a close,” the NHC added.

Latest 11 a.m. Eastern track below:

Update: The dog has received medical care and is safe.