One person is dead and 22 others injured after a large tent collapsed during an outdoor church service Friday in what appeared to be a weather-related accident.

The incident occurred early Friday evening at the East Lake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, a town of barely 500 people located about 40 miles southeast of Roanoke.

Of the injured, 11 were taken to local hospitals and 11 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Bedford County authorities.

“Prior to the collapse, a severe storm cell moved through the area, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds,” Bedford County Fire and Rescue said in a statement. “The weather conditions caused the tent structure to fail.”

“The tent had passed an inspection conducted by the Bedford County Division of Building Inspections on Tuesday, June 9, 2026,” the statement added.

Church pastor Troy Keaton issued a statement on Facebook:

Our church family suﬀered a great tragedy tonight after an outdoor tent collapsed during a celebration service for our 20th anniversary. Just as I had walked to the stage to release people to their cars a burst of wind picked up the tent. There were several people transported to local hospitals and we are currently focused on caring and praying for them. We do not have details on their condition. Sadly one of our dear brothers suﬀered a fatal injury. Our hearts are broken for his precious family.

“My heart is heavy with the news of the tragedy at EastLake Community Church this evening,” Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in a statement on social media.

She added, “I am praying for the EastLake Community Church and all who are impacted, and we will continue to support the community during this difficult time.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.