Meteorologists are warning about what could become 2026’s first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season in the coming days as it hovers over the northwestern portion of the Gulf of America.

The storm may affect millions of people in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia by dropping heavy rain, the Weather Channel reported Tuesday.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) believe it could transform into the first named storm of this year’s hurricane season, which will be called Arthur, and the outlet said authorities may issue storm watches or warnings Tuesday or Wednesday.

In a social media post early Tuesday, the NHC called it a “disturbance” over the gulf that forecasters said should move along the northwestern gulf coast.

“Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, interests across southern and eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana and Mississippi should prepare for periods of intense rainfall over the next several days which could produce widespread, life-threatening flash, urban, and river flooding. Gusty winds and coastal flooding are also possible along portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast,” the post reads:

People in the Carolinas were also urged to remain vigilant regarding the storm system, WFMY reported Tuesday.

“Medium-range models suggest energy and moisture will stream into the Southeast by the end of the week. The best chances for rain across the Carolinas appear to lie between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening for now,” the outlet said.

A large portion of southeast Louisiana has been placed under a flood watch until Friday, according to Nola.com:

The NWS said flooding could be particularly significant Tuesday and Thursday. That’s when there’s also a slight risk of strong storms with 40-50 mph winds. Tornados are also possible. “We’re expecting to see some measure of thunderstorm activity on and off for the next several days,” Nola.com Chief Meteorologist Damon Singleton said.

Just before 10:00 a.m. Monday the NHC issued an advisory, saying heavy rainfall and flash flooding were expected due to “Potential Cyclone One” that was forecast to become a tropical storm as it moved along the gulf through Wednesday.