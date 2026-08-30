VIDEO: New California Wildfire Threatens Iconic Big Sur Coastline

A raging wildfire is threatening California’s Big Sur, which is widely considered one of the most scenic stretches of America bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Firefighters were hard at work Saturday evening to battle back the fast-moving Plaskett Fire as it exploded to more than 8,200 acres early Saturday evening, threatening homes in the awe-inspiring stretch of the Golden State.

“The fire was 8,241 acres as of Sunday morning — up from about 6,000 acres Saturday morning — with only 1% contained,” the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

The blaze led to urgent evacuation orders Saturday as the flames approached panoramic Highway 1, where some 40 miles of pavement had already been closed, according to ABC7 News.

The fire had only burned 140 acres as of Thursday but then leaped into a massive stretch of Monterey County, the California Post reported.

Cal Fire issued an update Saturday morning:

The Plaskett Fire experienced slight progression overnight, continuing to back downslope toward Highway 1 south of Plaskett Road. Fire activity moderated during the overnight period under improved humidity recovery and increased marine influence. Crews remain actively engaged along this portion of the incident, monitoring fire movement and reinforcing control features as conditions allow. On the upper portion of the incident, fire activity continues to influence areas toward South Coast Ridge Road. Dozers and ground resources are extending, improving, and strengthening approximately seven miles of containment line associated with the South Coast Ridge Road system. These control features continue to hold, and crews will focus today on increasing line depth, improving access, and securing areas where fire activity could challenge established containment feature.

The blaze joins the nearby Timber Fire, which already has had an even wider impact, laying waste more than 24,000 acres. Some 1,300 firefighters had made some progress on the blaze by this weekend but neither wildfire is yet contained.

Businesses in the popular tourist destination have closed, with one owner calling it a “gut punch” during the height of the visitor season.

“Nearly 500 personnel have been assigned to the Plaskett Fire, with 36 engines, 6 helicopters, and ‘numerous’ firefighting air tankers are assisting,” the California Post reported.

Monterey County leaders are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to declare an emergency and bring more resources to the firefight.

“That would help us get more resources to this fire,” Monterey County Supervisor Kate Daniels told a news outlet. “I think, in my opinion, it qualifies as an emergency. I think an emergency should be declared.”

As of 10 a.m. Pacific, the governor had not weighed in on the fire.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.