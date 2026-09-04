Trio of Hurricanes Spinning in the Pacific Threaten to Impact Hawaii and Southern California

A trio of hurricanes is dancing in the Pacific Ocean, with one of them expected to give Southern California a rare tropical rainmaker over the weekend.

Hurricane Marie strengthened to a Category 1 Wednesday evening and is expected to drift north for the next few days, eventually weakening over open water several hundred miles from the California coast, the California Post reported.

However, high-altitude wind currents may pull tropical moisture from Marie into Southern California, southern Nevada, and the western Four Corners this weekend, “bringing potentially beneficial rain showers to the region,” according to the Post.

Forecasters so far do not expect flooding in SoCal.

But south-facing beaches could experience high surf and dangerous rip currents, which can present hazards to swimmers.

Marie is part of a triple hurricane mambo in the tropical Pacific.

A way bigger problem than Marie threatens Hawaii. It’s called Hurricane Lowell, a storm that has amplified into a Category 4 containing destructive peak winds of 140 miles an hour.

Most recently, Lowell was located south of Hilo, Hawaii, and is forecast to make a sharp turn north, bringing the storm near the islands early next week.

“Kauai is currently considered the Hawaiian island most at risk, with nearby Niʻihau also being closely watched as the projected track shifts,” the Post reported.

“Facilities are being readied so they can be activated, if necessary, before hazardous conditions arrive. However, several days out, it is too early to provide an exact opening date or time,” Meghan Wright, Public Information Officer for the County of Kauai, told the outlet.

Finally, there is Hurricane Karina, described as “the Pacific’s other powerhouse.”

It is a Category 3 storm with winds near 115 mph but is expected to weaken quickly over the weekend. As it tracks north and east of Hawaii, it is projected to stay safely over the open ocean.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. He’s waited six decades for a hurricane namesake. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.