California Braces for El Niño as State of Emergency Declared

Better safe than sorry. California is embracing that credo ahead of a record-breaking El Niño event predicted to deliver severe winter storms and flooding across the U.S. west coast, with Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency Monday to ensure extreme weather precautions are in place for the months ahead.

Newsom says the declaration will help serve to drive the state into a stronger position before winter weather intensifies.

AFP reports forecasters say powerful and damaging storms to the region are anticipated because of this weather pattern, with the threat of higher-than-usual tides that could trigger coastal flooding.

Newsom cautioned the state needed to get ahead of problems instead of waiting for them to happen. He said:

This action is about giving communities the support they need, giving first responders the tools to do their jobs, and giving families the confidence that their state is ready. We are preparing for this El Nino early because every Californian deserves to be safe in their home, connected to their community, and protected when severe weather comes.

UPI reports El Niño is a natural climate pattern that first builds in the Pacific Ocean “that can affect weather worldwide,” per the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

The extreme weather events events can occur every two to seven years and are associated with wetter weather and increased flooding in certain areas, including California, the outlet notes.

El Niño broke the highest temperature ever recorded for the phenomenon this week, months ahead of the anticipated peak, according to the latest data as seen by the Guardian.

A possible extension of that could go on to deliver severe rain, flooding, landslides and coastal flooding that cuts off neighborhoods, damages communities and causes widespread power outages, the outlet speculated.

“California is already taking steps now to protect communities from a potentially historic El Niño because we know how serious these weather extremes driven by climate change can be,” said Wade Crowfoot, California’s natural resources secretary, in a statement.