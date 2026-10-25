WATCH: Rare Sudden Downpour Sends Disneyland Parkgoers Scrambling

Devotees of “The Happiest Place on Earth” watched Disneyland start to resemble a water park Friday night when a torrential downpour showed up seemingly out of nowhere, drenching patrons, shutting down rides, and canceling the evening fireworks.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood advisory on Friday at 7:28 p.m. local time until 9:30 p.m. for Orange County, which includes Disneyland’s home of Anaheim, California.

But as one of many posting viral videos that evening wrote, “it wasn’t supposed to rain today.”

As that video went viral, the California Post reported some classic California lingo of someone caught in the downpour, quoting the sentence of abbreviations:

“Bro I came to Disneyland the wrong day it fr wasn’t supposed to rain today. Bro I didn’t even have a hoodie or an umbrella, my feet were soaked n I was all wet bro,” said the post.

Another post referred to the park’s attractions and commented, “The Rivers of America just expanded into Frontierland.”

While many fled searching for shelter or heading to the parking lot, others remained at the park, donning rain gear if they had it or just letting themselves get soaked on a warm Southern California night, the storm also hitting Disney’s adjacent theme park called California Adventure.

Only in the Los Angeles area, where thunder and lightning are rare, does a rainstorm that would not even raise eyebrows in many other parts of the U.S. generate headlines and bulletins on local news stations.

“Torrential rains hit Orange County, send visitors scrambling for cover at Disneyland,” was the headline in the Los Angeles Times.

Evoking the expected warming of the Pacific Ocean in coming months known as El Nino, L.A.’s daily newspaper reported:

Addison Zegan, 36, a self-proclaimed Disney adult who runs the Disneylanders Instagram and Spotify accounts, was at California Adventure when he heard thunder and lightning around 7 p.m. He walked over to Disneyland to film the storm, and soon after, experienced “the biggest California raindrops I’ve ever seen.” As a taste of what Southern Californians can expect with El Niño on the way, videos on social media showed drenched people pushing strollers through the flooded Anaheim amusement park while twinkling lights and cheerful music played in the background. Zegan posted a video of people wading through Frontierland as a cast member tried to unclog a drain. He estimates the storm ended around 7:45 p.m.

Some posting on social media seemed unfazed by the storm.

A parkgoer named Fabian Bon shared a video telling his followers on Facebook, “When it rains, it pours. Are you going to complain about rain or are you gonna dance in it?”

Bon shared a photo in front of Cinderella’s castle and wrote, “There is something magical about feeling the rain at Disneyland.”

Others were just happy to be at the park, wet or dry.

“A flooded day at Disney is better than any sunny day anywhere else,” one wrote.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. On his one and only visit to Disneyland 20 years ago it also rained and generated a rainbow over the Magic Castle. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.