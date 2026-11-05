Millions of Americans in the Southeast portion of the country are getting ready for a huge storm to hit Thursday.

Heavy rains were expected to sweep across the area and some locations are already being put under flash flood warnings, the Daily Mail reported.

“Approximately 120 million Americans are in the path of the storm, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe downpours along the East Coast will likely cause travel disruptions and dangerous flooding in multiple coastal cities through Saturday,” the outlet said.

Flash flood emergencies were issued Thursday in Polk County, Tennessee, and Fannin County, Georgia, Fox Weather reported.

“Police in McCaysville, Georgia, asked people in some neighborhoods to evacuate immediately just before 3 a.m. local time. Fannin County officials said swiftwater rescues were underway amid widespread flooding with water into multiple homes,” the article reads.

Video footage from McCaysville showed flooding and a building with a fire raging inside it:

“Fannin County officials told FOX Weather that at least 20 people have been rescued by water rescue teams. The flooding caused a propane tank to catch fire and later explode outside a local business in McCaysville,” the Fox report stated. “County officials told FOX Weather at least six buildings caught fire during the storms Wednesday night, which they believe to have been caused by lightning.”

More video footage from Blue Ridge, Georgia, showed a flooded street with water reaching up to the doors of a business:

The flooding in Tennessee and Georgia reached an all-time record, according to the Weather Channel. The outlet said the areas hardest hit were McCaysville and Copperhill, Tennessee, towns that straddle the border between Georgia and Tennessee.

“A band of showers and thunderstorms rolled across the southern Appalachians ahead of a cold front on the evening of Nov. 4. But these bands of rain didn’t move through quickly,” the outlet said.

Heavy rain stalled for a time but ended up dropping five to eleven inches of rain over Fannin and Gilmer counties.

“The area’s mountainous terrain led to rapid runoff into creeks and rivers, including the Toccoa and Ocoee rivers. And its overnight timing only added to the danger, as many were likely asleep when water was rising,” the report continued.