In the real world, the outrage would have continued unabated until either The Creepies publicly repented and slithered quietly away, or were run out of Dodge by the angry villagers. But Mr. and Mrs. Creepy knew something my wife and I didn’t understand at the time – in Hollywood, there’s something more toxic than spooning in bed with other people’s kids.

A friend of The Creepies, another Hollywood wife, approached my better half as a sort of ambassador – attempting to explain away her friend’s conduct. When her flawed argument was rejected, Mrs. Ambassador let it slip.

“Well, [Mrs. Creepy] did say you guys were conservatives.”

Word was getting back to us that The Creepies, in a seeming attempt at deflection, were telling anyone that would listen that my wife and I were right wingers – unrelated intel anywhere but in La La Land. Within a matter of weeks, the spotlight had shifted from their creepy behavior to our politics. The turn was startling.

We’d faced Hollywood bigotry towards conservatives before – dating back to my early days with Breitbart News. The morning after my first appearance on Fox News as a Big Hollywood contributor, I was gifted with a keyed car – which was later graduated to a tire slashing. The vitriol reached a peak when a neighbor came to our front door with a bat. Then during the 2012 campaign, a lovely liberal TV exec used my daughter to attack our politics – opening the door for another Hollywoodian to joke about her being raped. Yes…rape jokes…about a five year-old. Back then, the instances of aggression were done by anonymous cowards or people that didn’t really know us well. But this time we were feeling the bigotry from some highfalutin Tinseltown players that we interacted with regularly. Sane people had suddenly gone mad.

When the dust settled, astonishingly it was The Conservatives, not The Creepies, who were on the outs. However, the level of bigotry would reach maximum velocity with the birth of the Trump campaign. In the heat of the election cycle, The Creepies and their hard-left minions were at it again – this time promoting, correctly, that we were Trump supporters. Hawaii group vacations were canceled, play dates postponed, and intimidation and public shaming commenced on social media. Parents even enlisted their kids in the warfare, posting images of them beating Trump piñatas, posing laughing at Trump’s nude sculpture, declaring idiot Trump voters were dead to them – and one talentless screenwriter fat shamed my wife on social media for all to see. So much for love trumps hate.

As disturbing as their behavior was, this story is not about the “outing” of The Creepies. Rest assured, we put them on notice and authorities were alerted. The inclusion of this anecdote was to illustrate one simple point: the venom toward the Deplorables is so toxic that some of Hollywood’s finest would rather (metaphorically) jump in the sack with a guy who spoons kids than with someone who is ideologically in bed with Trump. This blind discrimination needs to end because it’s not just affecting right-wingers based in Hollywood…it’s damaging the entire film industry and American culture at large.