Mark Levin: The Atlantic’s Goldberg ‘Might Have Exposed Himself to Potential Criminal Liability’

During his show’s opening monologue on Saturday, Fox News host Mark Levin dismissed calls for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to resign for allegedly using an unauthorized app to communicate with other members of Trump’s national security team about an airstrike on the Houthis in Yemen.

Levin argued the Signal conversation did not divulge “classified” material. However, if you accept the premise that classified information was included in the Signal chat, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg could face criminal liability for revealing them on the pages of The Atlantic.

Transcript as follows:

LEVIN: Oh, was it classified information? Oh, my God. We’ve never seen anything like this before.

I don’t know. Is it me or does everybody have it wrong? Now, follow me on this, folks.

This guy, Jeffrey Goldberg at “The Atlantic,” if you’re a patriotic, ethical American, and you find yourself as part of a text chain, a text chain that you immediately realize you ought not be on, that involves the most senior National Security leaders in Our country, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, the National Security adviser, the Director of National Intel, the CIA Director, Treasury Secretary, the Vice President of the United States. What do you do? What would you do?

Do you stay on the text chain and just kind of hang around as these officials are discussing upcoming military action, and then when they’re done, you print out the text chain that is their discussion and hold it for a few days. Then write about it? Don’t even write about it, you just say, “Guess what I have?”

Is that what you would do as a patriotic American? Or just a normal citizen?

Or once you realize that a mistake has been made, that you ought not be on that text chain, immediately, don’t you inform those officials of the error?

Hey, hold on now, Mr. Secretary, Madam Secretary, I shouldn’t be here, and then drop out of the chain. Isn’t that what you would do? It’s certainly what I would do.

And even in a situation where we’re not talking about the top National Security advisers in the country, it’s just, you know, Ernie Grabonski and Nancy Smith, and you go, wait a minute, I’m not supposed to be on this call or this text — isn’t that what you do?

Well, wait a minute, you’re a journalist you say. It’s my job to get a scoop, but what’s your scoop? It’s not the information in the texts, is it? It’s the fact that you’re accidentally on the text chain. That’s the big story, that a mistake was made, not the substance of the information.

In fact, the substance of the information only becomes important, if you will, as a way to condemn the officials on the text chain for making the mistake.

Look at this, I was on the text chain, he writes, classified information. I’ll get to that in a minute.

And what follows is a debate now over whether the information involving a successful military operation that occurred days before was classified.

Jeffrey Goldberg says it was classified. We have our own experts on this now, they insist it was classified, other reporters, it is classified. Democrats say it’s classified, and they never lie.

Okay, let’s just accept that for a moment. I’ll get back to that again in a second.

The information itself did not affect the operation, because the reporter didn’t use it, except after the fact to reveal that he was mistakenly included in the text chain, a fact, he did not tell the top officials while he was there in real time, watching their texts.

Instead, he chose to write about it as a scoop. He wanted to inflict maximum political damage, he hoped, on the administration without endangering the mission.

And I might — I might add, he’s been patted on the head for that. He didn’t put it out and endangered the mission. Well, he might have exposed himself to potential criminal liability by revealing the mission if he did. He may have already done that.

Mark, what do you mean?

Well, here, 18 USC Section 798, I think we’ve all heard of the Espionage Act, haven’t we? Whoever knowingly and willfully communicates and publishes blah-blah-blah classified information?

Jeffrey Goldberg has confessed, proudly so. He’s all over the place talking about how it’s classified information. We have reporters on this network insisting it’s classified information. Okay.

Then Jeffrey Goldberg may have a problem.

He’s published classified information. The Democrats are going to classified information. That means everything.

Now the Democrats and their media are performing as intended and expected, that was the plan. They speak in unison. They say the same things with the same words.

They’re shocked. They demand regulations. They’re all over the airwaves and all over the newspaper pages: What a scandal this is. We’ve never seen a scandal like this before.

The person worth interviewing is Goldberg. Why did you stay on the text chain? Did you speak to anybody after the texting occurred? To whom did you speak? Did you speak to anybody after you put out your first article saying, hey, everybody, guess what? I was on a text. Did you do that?

How about the second time around? Were you actually, in your own words, you revealed the contents, or some of them, classified information. You’re kind of a fool.

Are you guilty of revealing classified information? Uh-oh. Forget about that, that’s espionage, but anyway, what about it? Well, I have a better idea, let’s keep moving on this.

By the way, it’s not as if it was the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. You remember that one? When damn near the entire Japanese Navy sailed 3,500 miles across the Pacific for 11 days without detection. Now, that is a screw up.

Well, they only had six aircraft carriers, two battleships, two heavy cruisers, one light cruiser, nine destroyers, eight tankers, 23 fleet submarines, five midget submarines and a partridge in a pear tree, undetected across the Pacific and they destroyed eight of our battleships, three of our cruisers, three destroyers, they destroyed or damaged 188 aircraft, 2,400 people lost their lives, and if our aircraft carriers have been there, it’s by the will of God they weren’t, the West Coast of the United States would have been vulnerable to attack, because nothing could have defended it.

Should FDR have resigned? I ask you, Democrats, who kiss his feet, even posthumously. What about Alger Hiss? Remember Alger Hiss? Most people don’t, but I do. He was a State Department official, also turns out, he was a Soviet spy in the 1930s. He was convicted of perjury in 1950 because the statute of limitation has run on espionage, the Democrats defended him for half a century.

Oh, Alger Hiss. No way, Alger Hiss. Yes, way. And during this time, he was advising Franklin Roosevelt about Yalta, a communist spy. And what happened at Yalta? Well, they only divided up Germany and the rest of Europe. Stalin, FDR and Churchill, now that to me, now that’s a big screw up, don’t you think? It’s not a mistake. It’s a screw up.

It puts things in a little bit of context, doesn’t it, Democrats? Not for you. You don’t care.

Now, let’s go a bit further. There’s a huge difference between a mistake and an intentional act in the law, in morality, in faith, there’s a huge difference.

We have a recent case in the Biden administration — oh, do tell — where? It wasn’t a mistake, but an intentional series of actions involving our National Security.

The Robert Malley spy ring, which to this day, is largely concealed, and the outcome of which is still unknown to the best of my knowledge. Now, who was he? What happened? He was a personal appointment of our great former Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Oh, what a crowd that was.

Let’s go down memory lane, which isn’t all that distant. “Washington Free Beacon”: Biden suspended Iran envoy, employed at least three members of Iran influence network.

Wow. That’s not a mistake. That’s intentional. A spy ring? But certainly the texting is worse.

This story was first revealed by Semafor in a really thorough and well done piece. “Inside Iran’s Influence Operation” by Jay Solomon: At least three one-time advisers to suspended Biden administration Iran envoy, Robert Malley were part of an Iranian Foreign Ministry plot to influence U.S. policy according to a Tuesday Semafor report based on leaked Foreign Ministry e-mails — actual e-mails.

Pentagon official, Ariane Tabatabai; think tank advisor, Dina Esfandiary, and Malley protege, Ali Vaez were part of the Islamist government’s Iran Experts Initiative, IEI, the regime’s initiative, a scheme to recruit experts who would “bolster Iran’s image and positions on global security issues,” according to the report.

Now as part of the IEI, Tabatabai, who reported to Malley, whom Iranian dissidents pinpointed last year as a pro-regime advocate. Wow.

Somebody call Dick Durbin. Somebody call somebody, those Democrats up there, they’re going to want to know all about it. How about Mark Warner? Sure. He’s going to want to know about this.

Pro-regime advocate “on at least two occasions, checked in with Iran’s Foreign Ministry before attending policy events, including a congressional hearing. Semafor reported Vaez communicated with Mostafa Zahrani,” if I am not pronouncing these names properly, I’m sorry, my Farsi is a little off.

One of the two Iranian officials behind the Iran Experts Initiative, saying in one e-mail that he looked forward to Zahrani’s “comments and feedback” on an article he wrote.

Zahrani forwarded that e-mail to Iran’s then Foreign Minister.

Wow. I wonder how Jeffrey Goldberg missed this one.

The other official behind the initiative Saeed — I won’t even try — in March 2014 described himself, Tabatabai and Esfandiary as the core group of the IEI. That’s two advisers to Malley, the envoy to Iran on the nuclear missile issue, personally appointed by Antony Blinken and Joe Biden.

Tabatabai, Esfandiary, and Vaez, the three have all, “worked closely” with Malley over the past decades, Semafor reported with Esfandiary and Vaez both advising the think tank that Malley headed before he joined the Biden administration in 2021.

Now, Tabatabai served on Malley’s team before taking her current job as chief-of-staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for a Special Ops. Let me get this straight, so she worked for Malley. She was back trailing with the regime, the Iranian regime, and then she becomes chief-of-staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operation?

Somebody tell the astronaut, Senator Kelly from Arizona, I know he’s very upset about Hegseth, somebody wake him up. Tell him about this one.

Malley also attempted to appoint Vaez to a government job, but Vaez “could not obtain the necessary security clearance,” Iran international reported.

Mark, what does this have to do with the text — everything?

This is a Washington, D.C. concocted drama. All Goldberg had to do in the middle of the texting is, hey, hold on. I’m on this list. Somehow you’re texting me. Don’t text me. I don’t want classified information. I don’t want an Espionage Act problem. Whatever it is, it’s not appropriate. I’m in on it. Take me off. Goodbye. Good luck and God bless.

But he didn’t.

He got what he wanted.

Malley this year — this was written a year-and-a-half ago — had his credentials and security clearance revoked, “The Washington Free Beacon” reported. Leaked State Department documents revealed in August that Malley faces accusations of mishandling sensitive information, personal misconduct, misuse of classified networks. The FBI now is also investigating Malley, Semafor reported.

Wow, a spy ring? A back channel for the Iranian regime that wants to get nuclear warheads and put them on intercontinental missiles and threaten us? Wow. That seems to be a thousand times worse than the texting scandal.

“The Tehran Times”: The Iranian state run media source that leaked the State Department documents, whose claim Malley is routinely in contact with “unofficial advisers of Iranian descent,” the “Free Beacon” reported and Republicans called for the department to investigate how the propaganda outlet obtained the documents.

This is a massive scandal, massive.

Sources who spoke to “The Free Beacon” indicated that Malley might have leaked classified information to a network of pro-Tehran advocates who supported the Obama administration’s Iran deal. We don’t know.

The guy worked for Clinton, Obama, Biden.

2015, one year after Iran set up this IEI operation, Malley served as the Obama administration’s lead negotiator for the much criticized deal. So he’s had his finger in the whole thing. Mr. Malley negotiated the deal in April 2015, Zahrani and the guy whose name I can’t pronounce, boasted to their superiors in internal e-mails about the initiative’s success.

And it goes on —

“The Tablet”: Lee Smith, October 2023: High level Iranian spy ring busted in Washington. The trail leads from Tehran to D.C. passes directly through the offices of Robert Malley, the envoy to Iran who reports to Blinken and Biden and the International Crisis Group.

POLITICO: Well, I know they’re on the government payroll, but there you go. FBI probes whether Iran envoy Malley committed crimes in the handling of classified information. They yanked his clearance. We still don’t know what — we still don’t know what the resolution of this is, or if there is a resolution.

“New York Post”: Disgraced Iran envoy, Robert Malley may have been on classified White House organized call after security clearance was suspended.

Wow. That’s what’s going on in that Biden regime, and most of it is no damn good.

Wait, here’s another one.

Biden-Harris administration sued for obstructing probe in embattled Iran envoy, Robert Malley. They were covering it up. They wouldn’t give information, the Congress. Let me fix that, the Republicans in Congress. You know what the Democrats said about all of this? Nothing. Nothing. The same Democrats that are out there right now with blood coming out of their eyes and their veins coming out of their foreheads, maybe that’s their common look, I don’t know, I don’t want to be rude, but the fact of the matter is, they’re very angry right now.

This didn’t bother them in the least.

Oh, there’s another one. I don’t have a lot of time. Keep moving. Ex-CIA official pleads guilty to leaking top secret documents about Israel’s plans to strike Iran. Remember this one?

An ex-CIA analyst pleaded guilty to leaking top secret documents about Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran last year, forcing the attack to be delayed. Who was it? Asif W. Rahman, 34 years old, violated the Espionage Act.

Rahman, who had been with the CIA since 2016 and had a top secret security clearance was working in the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia, when he snuck the documents out in his backpack, bringing them home, copying them and distributing them before destroying evidence of his actions, prosecutors claim.

In the spring of 2024 when he was working in Virginia as a CIA analyst, he disclosed a batch of five secret and top secret documents, making copies and giving them to people who weren’t allowed to see them.

And in the fall 2024, this is all under the eyes of the Biden regime and the CIA director at the time. Wow. Where was Mark Warner? Hello, Mark.

He leaked another 10 classified documents, not including the two involving Israel’s planned attack. Each time, Rahman “deleted his activity from electronic devices and returned to his workstation with classified materials, where he shredded them.” He destroyed over 1.5 gigabytes of data. What does he think is, the January 6 committee? And also a smartphone and a router that he used to send out the secret information.

Maybe he got the tactics from Hillary Clinton.

You see, ladies and gentlemen, the Democrats don’t care about national security and military operations; if they did, you would have heard them jumping up and down about this. Peeps, silence, crickets. That’s what you’ve heard.

I for one, say this about this text issue. I don’t give a damn. Why? Because President Trump and his outstanding National Security team, they said a mistake was made, they’re going to look into it and they’re going to fix it, and they will.

After all, it’s not the Biden regime. They’re not involved in a cover up, and they will get to the bottom of it.

As for the Democrats and the media, why do you care what they say? And why would I ask questions that build their narratives, and why would I comment on their narrative when their narrative is wrong.