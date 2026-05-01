Exclusive: Former NAVY Seal Details Shocking WHCA Security Failures

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam talked about presidential security.

Host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow asked, “Has anything changed?”

Gilliam answered, “I think it’s safe to say no when we look at what happened Saturday versus what happened in Butler.”

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