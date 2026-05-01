Trump Says Almost 300K Illegal Aliens Purged from Social Security Rolls

President Donald Trump announced that roughly 300,000 illegal aliens in the United States have been removed from Social Security rolls, and added that 100,000 have been removed from Medicare.

While speaking at The Villages in Florida, Trump highlighted policies geared towards seniors such as No Tax on Social Security. Trump also spoke about the One Big, Beautiful Bill and how it was “the largest tax cut in American history,” adding that “as a result, more than 51 million American seniors now pay a federal tax rate of zero.”

“Together with the Republicans in Congress, we’ve removed nearly 300,000 illegal aliens from the Social Security roll,” Trump said. “And, we’ve removed more than 100,000 migrants from Medicare eligibility, 100,000, and the number is going up.”

Trump continued to express that his administration and the Republicans were “saving Social Security, because it was so rife with fraud.”

“The Democrats didn’t care, they couldn’t care less,” Trump continued. “All they care about is Trump, Trump Derangement Syndrome. They are sick. They are lunatics. We’re dealing with lunatics.”

In August 2025, Trump announced that more than 200,00 illegal aliens had been removed from the Social Security system.

Breitbart News has reported that the Trump administration has also cancelled thousands of Social Security numbers that previous administrations had given to illegal aliens.