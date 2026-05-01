Trump Criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar, Somalia: ‘She Tells Us How to Run’ U.S.

President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), as well as the country of Somalia, stating that the Democrat congresswoman came to the United States and “tells us how to run” the country.

While speaking at a rally in The Villages, Florida, Trump spoke about how his administration had “launched a war on fraud” to “stop Medicare and Medicaid from being looted by criminals and thugs.” Trump added that Vice President JD Vance is leading the anti-fraud task force and “doing a great job.”

“To further stop Medicare and Medicaid from being looted by criminals and thugs, we’ve launched a war on fraud,” Trump said. “You’ve been watching it in the papers; we’re all over Minnesota, California, all over the place. They’re taking down hundreds, and hundreds, and even thousands of people a week, in a day. It’s led by our great Vice President JD Vance. He’s doing a great job.”

Trump continued to reference fraud from Somali migrants that was reported to have taken place in states such as Minnesota and California, stating that Somalia has “no government” or military. Trump added that crime was the “one thing” Somalia had, which was “really strong.”

“They come here, and Ilhan Omar,” Trump continued. “Do you ever hear of her? She heads it. Think of it, they have nothing but crime, poverty, pollution, everything is horrible over there, nothing good. They say it’s the worst country anywhere in the world. We got some beauties out there, but it’s the worst. Then she comes here, from Somalia, and she tells us how to run the United States of America.”

Trump continued to state that Omar claims the U.S. Constitution gives her “certain rights,” and demands she be “given these rights.”

During Trump’s State of the Union address in February, he announced that his administration was launching “a war on fraud.” Trump cited how in Minnesota, “members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer.”

“When it comes to the corruption that is plundering America, there’s been no more stunning example than Minnesota,” Trump said. “Members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer. We have all the information, and in actuality, the number is much higher than that. And California, Massachusetts, Maine, and many other states are even worse. This is the kind of corruption that shreds the fabric of a nation.”