Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) is not a centrist and was not truthful about plans on redistricting, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked by host Mike Slater how Spanberger is viewed by the people of his district, Griffith quickly replied, “Not good.”

“There’s all kinds of things. I mean, you know, there are a number of gun bills that she has signed that my folks are very upset about. And I have people – my district borders Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia, and there are people in different parts of my district are saying, ‘I won’t move over the state line.'”

These people, the congressman said, are pointing to the transgender issues and other wild leftist ideas.

“I can’t put up with this gender … transgender issues. I mean, she’s just very liberal. I knew that,” the congressman said, noting that he tried to warn voters of that reality, citing his experience with her as they both served in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I tried to tell voters that, because I served with her here in the House. But, you know, she painted herself, and the media painted her as a centrist, and she’s not a centrist,” he pointed out.

“In her first two months in office – we’re now in the fourth – but in her first two months in office, she established that she’s not a centrist,” he said, pointing out that the Democrat also said during her campaign that she had no plans to do redistricting. Yet, “it was the first bill she signed.”

Indeed, Spanberger stated during her campaign that she had “no plans” to redistrict Virginia. She said at the time, “Short answer is no. Virginia by constitutional amendment has a new redistricting effort that was put in place and first utilized in the 2021 redistricting. I’ve been watching with interest what other states are doing, but I have no plans to redistrict Virginia.”

That reality is notable, as Spanberger openly gloated after the state’s redistricting referendum passed, just months later.

“So when you take a look at all that she’s now – she wasn’t popular in my district to start with, but she was not, she has not gained anything,” Griffith continued. “And the people that I represent are very upset.”

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