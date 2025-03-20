War Room’s Winters to Christopher Steele: You Are the ‘Ultimate Grifter’

Wednesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the “War Room” White House correspondent Natalie Winters told Christopher Steele he was a “complete political hack and grifter” who was “smearing President Trump as a Russian agent” with the discredited dossier.

Winters said, “I know Christopher Steele wanted to go down in history as someone that colluded with the Clinton campaign to take down President Donald J. Trump, but I really think that you represent probably the ultimate grifter in the American political space. For you to even come on here, obviously you’re trying to sabotage what President Trump is doing when it comes to Russia and Ukraine. But to sit here, what is it, nearly a decade later, and try to smear President Trump as a Russian asset, to then say, ‘Well, I think he’s a Russian asset, but even though I’m really good at my job and create all these intelligence reports, it’s just sort of a feeling that I have.’ I’m sorry, but what stones do you even have left to turn over to try to corroborate your claim that Trump is a Russian asset?”

She continued, “What? Weaponized FISA courts, surveillance, warrants, not just domestic spy agencies, international spy agencies, too. The entire DNC apparatus, a bunch of political operatives, registered foreign agents in the United States. The American people would really appreciate it if you would stop injecting your efforts to curtail and totally tank the America First movement by smearing anyone who doesn’t get involved in forever wars or continue the needless and ceaseless dying in Ukraine and in Russia just so you can sit there from your nice perch and just continue to defend the globalist world order by continuing to fan the flames of conflict in Russia and Ukraine.”

Winters added, “Shame on you for the last decade trying to inject the idea that smearing President Trump as a Russian agent or Russian asset is some how going to take the MAGA movement. It’s about putting America first, and the fact that you can still sit here and you have no actual evidence aside from one random Russian meeting, and oh, we need to just continue to get more evidence. You’re a complete political hack and grifter and I wish the American political scene didn’t have your voice in it.”

