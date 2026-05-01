Report: Democratic Party Planning May Day Events with Communist Groups

Up to 600 communist groups and other radical organizations linked to the Democratic Party are mobilizing all over the United States to demonstrate for May Day, Fox News Digital is reporting.

An investigation by the outlet has identified a sprawling network with “a combined annual revenue of about $2 billion organizing some 3,000 protests and events” pushing what the outlet describes as an “anti-American agenda.”

The protestors are urging Americans to skip work, school, and shopping.

“May Day” has its origins in workers demonstrations in the 19th Century. Initially called International Workers Day in 1890, the event called for worldwide demonstrations in the memory of workers killed in an 1886 protest in Chicago.

According to Fox Digital:

At the center of the May Day mobilization, which has expanded from earlier indications, is a network of communist, socialist, Marxist, and other far-left organizations, led by chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America and a network of groups — including the People’s Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, ANSWER Coalition and Code Pink — funded by an American-born tech tycoon, Neville Roy Singham, based in Shanghai, promoting the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party. The Communist Party of the USA has rallied workers to “rise against MAGA on May Day,” promoting leaflets by the “People’s World,” its Marxist-Leninist publication. The Revolutionary Communist Party has put out a call to dismantle the “capitalist-imperialist system.” The Maoist Communist Union has summoned members to join the “Anti-Imperialist Contingent” at the New York City protests.

Unlike in decades past, the Democratic Party is increasingly associating itself with radical elements organizing through Indivisible, MoveOn.org, the American Federation of Teachers, and 13 state and local chapters of the Democratic National Committee as well as the California Democratic Party, Fox reported.

The outlet reported protests and events scheduled in D.C., Chicago, and more than two dozen other U.S. cities including Indio, California where the annual Coachella music festival is held.

One Democrat said the Democratic Party involvement in May Day with the radical groups comes at their own peril.

“The increasing willingness of mainstream Democrats to align with extremist socialist groups is a major factor in why the Democratic Party is losing the center more and more, and why so many lifelong Democrats find themselves feeling politically homeless,” Democratic strategist Melissa DeRosa told Fox News Digital.

“May Day has a proud history of honoring workers,” she continued, “but too many Democratic organizations have allowed that tradition to be hijacked by the activist fringe — including groups aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, pushing a fantasy agenda that has failed everywhere it has been tried.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more