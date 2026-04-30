President Donald Trump called on Senate Republicans to lift the filibuster on Thursday so they can pass the Save America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Trump, who has called on Republicans to bypass the filibuster since October, took to Truth Social to share his message with Senate Republicans.

“How much abuse can the Republican Senate take from the Radical Left Lunatics in the form of Democrat Senators, before they BLOW UP (TERMINATE!) THE FILIBUSTER, and approve things at a record clip, including The Save America Act, that would be unthinkable without the Filibuster Termination???” he wrote.

“The Dems will do it on the first hour of their first day. DO NOT BE STUPID!!!” he added.

The Save America Act would require citizens to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote and implement Voter ID. The legislation would also end universal mail-in ballots with exceptions for illness, travel, disability, and military reasons.

The Save America Act also includes measures to codify protections for women’s sports and a ban on transgender surgeries for children, which Trump addressed through executive action.

March’s Harvard-Harris poll showed strong support on both sides of the political spectrum for key aspects of the Save America Act.

The poll found that 61 percent of Democrat respondents, 90 percent of Republicans, and 73 percent of independents support proof of citizenship to vote. It further found that more than 80 percent of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents believe voting should be exclusive to U.S. citizens.

Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) are pushing Senate Republicans to lift the filibuster to allow a simple majority vote to determine the future of the Save America Act.

Responding to Trump ‘s message, Scott posted to X that the president “is exactly right.”

“Democrats won’t fund DHS. They won’t pass the SAVE America Act. They don’t care about the country,” he wrote.

“If we want to get ANYTHING done for the American people, we need to BLOW UP the filibuster and get to work,” Scott added.

Lee emphasized that “Dems are going to nuke the filibuster the next time they get the chance.”