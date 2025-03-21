Jamaal Bowman: Musk Is ‘Incompetent’ — ‘He’s a Thief, He’s a Nazi’

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsnight” that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is “incompetent,” a “thief” and a “Nazi.”

Former Republican leader on the New York City Council Joe Borelli said, “You played a video of a town hall as though it’s evidence of some broad anger that’s out there, and it’s not. This is what happens every time there’s a Republican majority in the House. The Democrats organize. They go to town halls, they organize, they get loud. They get viral moments.”

Bowman said, “That’s not true. And this shows, again, the American people do not trust Elon Musk. And Elon Musk is incompetent in his position. And how do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, it was challenged in court. The court said the people have to go back, and now the people are coming back. He’s incompetent, he’s a thief, he’s a Nazi, and people don’t trust him, period.”

Host Abby Phillip said, “Former Congressman Bowman, I just have to say, just a second, I just have to say, your opinion about Elon Musk is your opinion about Elon Musk.”

Bowman said, “It is my opinion.”

