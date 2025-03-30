UCLA Recommends Banning ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ After Vandalism, Intimidation

The Office of Student Conduct at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) has recommended banning “Students for Justice in Palestine” (SJP) after its members vandalized a member of the Board of Regents’ home.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the radical group, which had been behind last year’s antisemitic “encampment” at the university, put red-painted handprints on the garage door of UC Regent Jay Sures and blocked a member of his family from leaving.

The red handprints have been adopted as a symbol by the pro-Palestinian movement — even though they originate in the image of a Palestinian man raising his bloodied hands after lynching two Israelis.

The UCLA Daily Bruin reported:

The Office of Student Conduct recommended indefinitely revoking the student organization status of Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA and suspending Graduate SJP at UCLA’s status for four years, according to a statement emailed Friday by a UCLA spokesperson. The spokesperson cited a Feb. 5 protest by the organizations outside the Brentwood home of UC Regent Jay Sures – which led to the university issuing interim suspensions of both groups. SJP and Graduate SJP members left red handprints on Sures’ garage door during the demonstration, and Chancellor Julio Frenk said in a Feb. 12 campuswide email announcing the suspension that members of the organizations prevented one of Sures’ family members from exiting the home. … Student organizations may appeal a dean’s decision to sanction the organization and have five days to do so following the decision, according to the UCLA Student Group Conduct Code. SJP was informed of the proposed sanction Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier in March, the Trump administration included UCLA on its list of ten universities that it is subjecting to special investigation by a federal Department of Justice task force on antisemitism, led by civil rights attorney Leo Terrell.

