DOJ Sends Antisemitism Task Force to 10 Universities

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday that it would be sending the Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, headed by civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell, to ten university campuses to conduct investigations.

The move is the latest step by the Trump administration to fight campus antisemitism, which exploded after the Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, despite a Biden administration “strategy” on antisemitism.

The DOJ said in a press release:

Leading Task Force member and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell informed the 10 universities yesterday that the Task Force was aware of allegations that the schools may have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination, in potential violation of federal law. Mr. Terrell said he intends for the Task Force to meet with university leadership, impacted students and staff, local law enforcement, and community members as it gathers information about these incidents and considers whether remedial action is warranted. “The President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and the entire Administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion,” said Mr. Terrell. “The Task Force’s mandate is to bring the full force of the federal government to bear in our effort to eradicate Anti-Semitism, particularly in schools. These visits are just one of many steps this Administration is taking to deliver on that commitment.” The 10 universities identified by the Task Force are: Columbia University; George Washington University; Harvard University; Johns Hopkins University; New York University; Northwestern University; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; and the University of Southern California.

The Biden DOJ, including the Civil Rights Division, was largely silent on the issue of campus antisemitism.

Terrell, a familiar commentator on Fox News, was appointed to lead the antisemitism task force in early February.

