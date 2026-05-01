Ambient Arms suppressors operate with the proprietary Ambient Intake System drawing outside air into the suppressor to dramatically drop post-shooting temperatures.

In simplified form, it means the suppressors are built with ports on the outside of the suppressor that some might easily confuse as places for exhaust. However, the ports are actually for air intake, drawing in air from around the suppressor as the bullet passes through the device, thereby creating an area on the suppressor that remains cool enough to touch even after multiple rounds have been fired.

How cool? We shot 30 rounds of 5.56 through an Ambient Arms EXO suppressor on a Shield SR-15 and 30 rounds through DD Wave suppressor on a Daniel Defense M4 V7. After 30 rounds, the temperature on the DD Wave reached 485 degrees. Meanwhile, the temperature on the grip area of the Ambient Arms EXO was 95-97 degrees, which is cooler than the human body.

In addition to the cooler benefits of the EXO 5.56, the suppressor lowers the report of a rifle at the muzzle by ~35dB’s.

On a different day, in a different state, we took a Savage .22 Magnum rifle out to range and brought along the Ambient Arms Stratos 22 suppressor.

We shot steel at 100-120 yards, then attached the Stratos and continued shooting, checking for any point of impact (POI) changes with the suppressor on the rifle, and any change was negligible.

After 60-70 rounds I grabbed the Stratos suppressor by the grip area and…it was cool, just as the EXO 5.56 had been.

All Ambient Arms suppressors are made in the USA and ship with a limited lifetime warranty.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.