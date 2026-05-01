An illegal alien released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s administration is accused of murdering a San Francisco, California, social worker last December.

On Dec. 4, 2025, 35-year-old illegal alien Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi of Venezuela entered Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and asked to speak with his doctor. Officials allege Tortolero-Arriechi had become obsessed with his doctor and police believe that is who he intended to target that day.

Hospital staff re-directed Tortolero-Arriechi to 51-year-old Alberto Rangel, a licensed marriage and family therapist. While Rangel was not looking, police say Tortolero-Arriechi stabbed him.

Two days later, on Dec. 6, 2025, Rangel died from his injuries.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed that the Biden administration, under the direction of former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, had released Tortolero-Arriechi into the United States interior from the southern border in 2023 as part of the administration’s expansive catch and release policy.

“If it weren’t for the Biden administration’s reckless open-border policies, Alberto Rangel would still be alive,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said, urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to make sure that the illegal alien is not released from jail back into the community.

“We are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to commit to not releasing this murderer from jail. California’s sanctuary policies put American lives at risk,” Bis said. “Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. If we work together, we can make America safe again. Seven of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

Tortolero-Arriechi has been charged with homicide and use of a deadly weapon and remains held at the San Francisco County Jail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have lodged a detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.