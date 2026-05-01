Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Rally in Florida

President Donald Trump travels to Florida to give a speech at a rally on Friday, May 1.
The president will discuss his tax and healthcare policy achievements, particularly for senior citizens with measures like no tax on Social Security, in The Villages in Florida, one of the largest retirement communities.
This will be the first major public appearance for Trump after a failed assassination attempt against him last Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
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