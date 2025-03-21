Mexican Government Votes to Allow U.S. Marines to Enter Country for Training Exercises

Mexico’s Senate voted to approve a series of joint military exercises. In the coming days, 155 U.S. Marines will head south to train Mexican Navy infantrymen.

This week, Mexico’s Senate voted unanimously for the joint exercise, which calls for 53 Mexican troops to travel to California for training sessions. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is from the country’s ruling party, MORENA, pushed the move.

Information by Mexico’s Naval Secretariat (SEMAR) revealed that the joint exercise is called Amphibian Phoenix 2025. In preparation for the exercises, Semar released a series of short videos showing their naval personnel boarding a ship and preparing to sail towards Baja California, where they are expected to meet with U.S. Marines for training.

The training is expected to begin next week and continue into April. It aims to improve Mexican military forces’ capabilities in amphibian operations.

In the past, Sheinbaum and her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, previously pushed against the U.S. government’s involvement in Mexican military and law enforcement measures. However, since the arrival of the Trump administration and its hard stance against drug cartels, Mexico’s government has been slowly working to appease Trump and his threats of tariffs. As reported by Breitbart Texas, Trump threatened Mexico with a series of punitive tariffs over what the White House calls an intolerable relationship between drug cartels and Mexico’s government.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with the Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.