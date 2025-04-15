ZOA Thanks Trump, Rubio for Expelling Hamas Supporters from Campus, U.S.

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States, thanked President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for fighting antisemitism by expelling foreign students who support Hamas.

The Trump administration has been arresting and deporting foreign students who have led anti-Israel and antisemitic protests at elite universities in support of Hamas terror in Israel.

The most notorious of these was Mahmoud Khalil, who was born in Syria and led anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, which were among the most radical and violent in the nation. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently being detained in Louisiana. A federal judge ruled that Rubio has the authority to deport him, though Khalil will still have a chance to challenge the order.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues its campaign to stop antisemitism on college campuses — which the Biden administration refused to do.

ZOA National President Morton A. Klein issued a statement:

As a foreigner non-citizen, Mahmoud Khalil was given an opportunity to come and study in the United States. This is a privilege afforded to some but by no means is a “right,” and it does not come with the rights afforded to U.S. Citizens nor did his visa come with the rights to attack and harass Jewish students and New Yorkers at large. Khalil abused this privilege and opportunity to promote terror and support the terrorist group Hamas, whose charter calls for the murder of every Jew and Israel’s destruction and a group that is hostile to the United States and designated by the United States as a terrorist group. Khalil promoted hostility toward Jewish students – U.S. Citizens – and violated their rights. Through his actions, Khalil has abdicated the privilege afforded to him of remaining in the U.S. We thank President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their actions to protect Jewish students and expel Khalil from the United States.

The Trump administration has also set up a Department of Justice Task Force on Antisemitism that is investigating universities and demanding changes — though some, like Harvard, are resisting.

