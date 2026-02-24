State of the Union: JD Vance to Lead War on Fraud

President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address on February 24, 2026, to formally launch what he called a war on fraud, placing Vice President JD Vance in charge of the effort.

Trump stated:

“But when it comes to the corruption that is plundering America, there’s been no more stunning example than Minnesota. Members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer. We have all the information, and in actuality, the number is much higher than that. And California, Massachusetts, Maine, and many other states are even worse. This is the kind of corruption that shreds the fabric of a nation.

So tonight, although it started four months ago, I am officially announcing the war on fraud, to be led by our great Vice President, JD Vance. He’ll get it done. We will actually have a balanced budget overnight. It’ll go very quickly. That’s the kind of money you’re talking about.

In large parts of the world, lawlessness is the norm, not the exception. Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings us problems right here to the USA, and it is the American people who pay the price in higher medical bills, car insurance, rent, taxes, and, perhaps most important, crime. We will take care of this problem.”

The president’s remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny of fraud cases in Minnesota, particularly the Feeding Our Future scandal involving roughly $9 billion in taxpayer funds, including approximately $250 million tied to the Feeding Our Future program. As Breitbart News reported on February 12, 2026, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called for the indictment of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) over accusations that he accepted campaign contributions from Somali fraudsters after they met with him and sought assistance regarding investigations into the scheme. As of last December, 85 individuals had been charged in connection with the scandal, with 60 convictions secured so far.

On February 10, Breitbart News reported that former foreign service officer Simon Hankinson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Somali nationals routinely lied in their immigration applications to secure visas to the United States. Hankinson said applicants misrepresented their age, name, identity, marital status, occupation, purpose of travel, wealth, income, relatives in the United States, and intent to return home, and stated that visa fraud and welfare fraud are connected.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) introduced legislation in early February to set a 25-year moratorium on immigration from Somalia, citing a failure to assimilate in the United States as well as the rampant abuse of federal benefits programs. The bill would amend section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar immigration relief for certain citizens of Somalia for 25 years while preserving existing lawful status and American treaty obligations, and would codify President Donald Trump’s Proclamation 10998. In mid-January, the Trump administration moved to end Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Somalis, with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stating that Somalia no longer meets the law’s requirement for TPS and that allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily is contrary to national interests.

Follow the live wire of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union since returning to office here.