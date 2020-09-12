Live Updates*** Trump Holds Nevada Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Minden, Nevada.

10:35 PM: Trump goes off on “Concast” and says “fake news” is the biggest problem we have in this country. He now is contrasting himself with Biden, saying “nobody has ever stood up to China like we’ve stood up to China.” Trump says “Sleepy Joe Biden,” who is “in his damn basement,”…and then rips him for running an ad saying Trump said “bad things” about America’s military. Trump says “pathetic Joe” is a “pathetic human being for allowing that to happen.” But then he says he doesn’t think Biden even knows what’s happening. But Trump says Biden is still “pathetic” for allowing it to happen.

Trump says the “good part” is that now he can be “really vicious.” He says he’ll start by saying Democrats are trying to “rig this election” because “the only way they can win it is to rig it.”

He is now mocking Hunter Biden for trading off of his family’s name to get millions in consulting contracts from foreign firms.

10:31 PM: Trump says Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak tried to cancel his rally but is also in charge of millions of ballots. Trump wonders how voters can trust a governor who tried to cancel his rally. Trump claims he can “rig the election.” Trump wonders where the 80 million ballots are going and who they are being sent to….He says Nevada’s governor is a “guy who tried to silence us.”

10:30 PM: Trump tells the crowd that there is a debate coming up in three weeks, but the problem is Biden just gets off the stage and gets through the debate, the media will say it was the greatest debate performance the media have ever seen. Trump says they’ll say Biden is a better debater than Winston Churchill.

10:26 PM: Trump says there are thousands and thousands of loyal, hard-working American patriots in the crowd. Trump says he will win four more years and then he’ll negotiate because he is entitled to more years based on how he is treated. Trump says he is calling this rally a “friendly protest” so his supporters can have gatherings like the rioters and the looters. He mocks Biden’s circles and says he only puts the circles at his events because they can’t get anyone to fill up a room. Trump says Biden would attract three people.

10:25 PM: Enthusiastic crowd greeting Trump, who is impressed by the thousands and thousands in the audience. Crowd keeps chanting: “USA! USA!”

10:05 PM: Trump has landed, so the rally should be starting shortly:

Just landed, see you soon Minden, Nevada. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/cUQxBeK3hQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Haven't gotten an official estimate of the crowd size but here's a quick video of the crowd. More people are still coming in pic.twitter.com/euzl9E3jE2 — Tabitha Mueller (@tabitha_mueller) September 13, 2020

View of the crowd waiting to see @realDonaldTrump from the press section. He’s slated to make an appearance at 7 p.m. tonight. pic.twitter.com/SlHhJsHV67 — Lucia Starbuck (@luciastarbuck) September 13, 2020

9:45 PM: Even on short notice, enthusiastic Trump supporters are out in force to see the president in Nevada:

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald is kicking things off at the Trump rally in Minden: "Well Nevada, welcome to a peaceful protest." — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) September 13, 2020

Road to the rally. Top down. Man holding his Trump flag flapping in the wind, wearing his red hat on the way to the president’s event in Minden, Nevada pic.twitter.com/v2qmgVGBn4 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 12, 2020

Here at Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Minden, NV. Supporters moved barricades to get a spot to hear the president. First come, first served. President Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/wgalolsQTr — Kurt Schroeder (@KurtSchroederTV) September 12, 2020

ON MY WAY — SEE YOU SOON! pic.twitter.com/t7vAElQQt6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

#nvvote Lots of Trump supporters on their way to Minden for today's rally pic.twitter.com/lk4yt3zLra — Reynolds Sandbox (@ReynoldsSandbox) September 12, 2020

Air Force One taxis to takeoff from @Andrews_JBA en route Reno, NV and a Trump Campaign rally tonight in Minden, NV., some 50 miles south, where local officials didn't impose crowd restrictions on the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/52KHfQ8FN6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 12, 2020