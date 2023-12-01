Two Nevada State Troopers were killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver on I-15 Thursday morning around 3:30 while conducting a “motor assist” on a vehicle in which they believed a driver was sleeping.

FOX 5 Vegas identified the deceased troopers as Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

The Associated Press reported that the vehicle that struck the Troopers was driven by 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams, who allegedly fled the scene and was able to avoid capture for hours.

Williams’s vehicle was located about 8:00 a.m. and Williams was apprehended. He “faces charges of reckless driving, DUI and failing to stop at the scene of the crash.”

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo released a statement on the incident which said, in part, “This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

