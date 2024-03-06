South Carolina’s constitutional carry legislation has been passed out of conference, and subsequently passed by the House, paving the way for the state to become the 29th constitutional carry state before week’s end.

Constitutional carry initially passed in the House last session then passed in the Senate earlier this year. But On February 5, 2024, Breitbart News reported the legislation had ground to a halt due to amendments added while the bill passed through the Senate.

After that, Greenville News noted that a legislative committee–comprised of three state Sens. and three state Reps.–took up the bill to finalize an agreeable version. The agreed upon version was released via a conference report and passed by the House on Tuesday of this week. The state Senate is scheduled to vote on the conference report today.

State Rep. Bobby Cox (R), a sponsor of the constitutional carry legislation and a member of the committee that hashed out differences on the bill after the Senate amendments, praised the conference report for protecting “freedoms.”

Cox spoke with Breitbart News on Tuesday, saying, “I urge our Senate colleagues to take this conference report up immediately so it can head to the Governor’s desk for signature. SC is ready to join the 28 other states that recognize the Constitutional freedom to carry a firearm and protect yourself and family.”

The other 28 constitutional carry states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming (Note: Louisiana’s constitutional carry law takes effect July 4, 2024.)

