Raleigh Mayor Considers Curfews After Violent July 4 Weekend

Raleigh, North Carolina, Mayor Janet Cowell (D) is considering imposing curfews after a violent Fourth of July weekend that included teen takeovers and shootings.

FOX News noted the curfew would be for those 17 and under.

WRAL reported “more than 5,000 teens showed up at the Glenwood South district and began fighting in the street” over the weekend. Moreover, “several thousand more teens came to a star-spangled block party at Brier Creek Commons” and shots were fired.

Nine people were shot in all.

Cowell responded to the incidents by saying, “As Mayor, I am grateful for the actions of the Raleigh Police officers in response to the situations of juvenile violence across the city on the night of July 4 and the morning of July 5.”

She added, “Clearly, Raleigh is not exempt from the incidents of youth violence that are occurring across the country. We need to talk with the youth, their parents, schools, and the broader community to understand the root causes and to better coordinate strategies.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.