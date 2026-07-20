Police Seize ‘439 Firearms’ from Former Canadian MP’s Home

A report from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) says that police executed search warrants on former Canadian MP Inky Mark’s home July 7, 2026, and seized “439 firearms.”

The home is in Dauphin, Manitoba.

According to NSSF, the Canadian police also seized “ammunition, an antique cannon, and more than C$300,000 in cash.” The equivalent in U.S. dollars is about $213,000 at the current rate.

Mark now “faces 12 Criminal Code charges, including firearm trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.” Officials with Royal Mounted Canadian Police (RCMP) indicated it is “[believed] at least three of the seized firearms were illegally trafficked and one had an altered serial number.”

The Canadian Broadcast Corporation noted that Mark also faced a charge for “unsafe firearm storage.”

Mark said he spent “nearly two full days in jail” after being taken into custody and added, “I’ve never experienced that in my life.”

He “is apologizing for illegally transferring three guns but denies trafficking any firearms.”

Mark, who is reportedly 78, says he has “been a registered collector from day one,” which is something he suggested the media is not reporting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.