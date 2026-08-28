FTW-Arms OG Suppressor: More Fun than You Can Imagine for Under $100

The FTW-Arms OG .22 LR suppressor is a 3D printed polymer device that delivers more fun than you can imagine for less than $100.

That is not a typo — the MSRP on the OG is $99.

On its website, FTW-Arms notes that the OG suppressor is “reinforced with a patent-pending aluminum blast chamber,” but apart from that it is all polymer…and super light. (It weighs about four ounces.)

The OG suppressor can be acquired with one of seven different exterior patterns: Dimples, Dragon Scales, Fluted, Knurled, Basket Weave, CF Weave, and Smooth. The OG suppressor we tested is finished in the Dragon Scales pattern.

We put the OG suppressor on a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 and range time was full of smiles and joy. Because of its light weight, the OG suppressor did its job without even slightly impacting the balance of the rifle and any change in point of impact was negligible at best.

After about 300 rounds at the range one thing was clear: The FTW-Arms OG suppressor opens the door to suppression for folks on a budget and it does so with solid performance and functionality.

The OG suppressor is direct thread suppressor which is made in Florida, USA, and it is designed for use with .22 LR, .22 Short, and .22 Long. It ships from the factory with a limited lifetime warranty.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.