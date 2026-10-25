At Least 12 Injured in Shooting Near Florida A&M Football Stadium

At least 12 people were injured last around 8 p.m. after “a fight broke out” in a crowded area near the Florida A&M football stadium, according to WBAL-TV.

Eleven of the wounded sustained gunshot wounds.

The New York Times reported that six of the wounded were minors. One of the wounded individuals “was believed to be a Florida A&M University student.”

Six of the shooting victims remain hospitalized Sunday morning and one of them is in critical condition.

It was homecoming weekend at Florida A&M, ” one of the nation’s largest historically Black colleges and universities.”

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.