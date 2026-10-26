President Trump on Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff: He Is ‘an Anti-Gun Radical’

President Donald Trump used a weekend rally in Perry, Georgia, to warn voters Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) is a gun control supporter who wants to disarm them.

He described Ossoff as “an anti-gun radical” and bolstered his claim by pointing to Ossoff’s support of banning the most popular rifle in America, the AR-15.

Moreover, Trump urged the audience to look at the NRA’s ratings if they were still in doubt, noting that he has an “A+” rating while Ossoff has an “F.”

Ossoff stood with other gun controllers like Sens. Chris Murphy (D), Cory Booker (D), and Tammy Duckworth (D), to co-sponsor SB 1531 in 2025.

The opening text of SB 1531 makes clear it is designed to “regulate assault weapons” and “to ensure that the right to keep and bear arms is not unlimited.”

The text goes on to say, “It shall be unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess, in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, a semiautomatic assault weapon.”

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The text specifically lists all AR platform “types” and all AK platform “types” as firearms that Americans would be prohibited from possessing.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.