Democrat Senate candidate Adam Hamilton (KS) preached a pro-gun control message from the pulpit of the Church of the Resurrection, where he is the founding and senior pastor.

Hamilton allowed Grandparents Against Gun Violence’s Judy Sherry speak about asking people if they have guns in their homes before allowing your children to go to that home and following up by asking if the guns are properly stored.

Hamilton followed Sherry’s segment in the September sermon by noting, “This idea of making sure that people know how to safely store their guns…is really important. By the way, Missouri led the nation last year in the number of children who killed themselves or another child when they found a handgun.”

He soon transitioned to concealed carry and admitted he had to speak to a gun store owner in order to know how carrying concealed–including the process for getting a concealed carry permit–worked in Kansas.

Hamilton liked it when the gun store owner told him the training requirements tied to the concealed carry permit issuance, but expressed disappointment upon learning that Kansas is a constitutional carry state where getting a permit is actually optional. It is one of 29 states in which law-abiding citizens can carry concealed without first getting a permission slip from the government.

He used himself, admitting he “has not skills to actually fire a gun,” to make his broader push for requiring training for concealed carriers.

Hamilton then pushed for universal background checks, suggesting it makes no sense that there is not a requirement for a background check every time “a lethal weapon is changing hands.” He would allow a background check exemption for individuals selling their gun to a family member.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

He went on to push for new legislation against straw purchasers and “regulating and [eliminating] the loopholes for people who buy guns.”

Hamilton said, “Don’t let your peace be the result of a Smith & Wesson.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.