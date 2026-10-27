Homes Burned and 60 Christians Killed by Armed Attackers in Ethiopia

Two violent attacks by armed individuals — one on October 20 and another on October 24 — left 60 Christians dead and 20 homes burned to the ground in Ethiopia.

The Independent reported, “14 people were killed in Merti district” on the 20th and another “46… [were killed] in Shirka district four days later.”

Moreover, over 20 people were injured “and 20 homes destroyed.”

The BBC noted, “A church official described the attacks on three areas in the Shirka district as a ‘massacre,’ saying security forces arrived at the scene but were unable to stop the assault.”

Concerns about the safety of Christian communities were on the rise and had been brought to the attention of authorities, but the Orthodox Church indicated, “So far there has been no solution.”

OSV News pointed out that at Monday’s “start of the Holy Synod’s plenary assembly in Addis Ababa, the country’s Orthodox bishops condemned the death and suffering inflicted upon Christians as a ‘reprehensible, inhumane deed.'”

The Synod said, “Such an abhorrent act is completely unacceptable under the teachings of any religion or under principles of human rights, violates the constitutional right to freedom of religion and life, contravenes religious and natural moral order, and destroys our shared national values of mutual coexistence.”

The BBC observed that “a local official blamed the attacks on a newly formed rebel coalition, the Alliance for Survival, which includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).”

They noted, “The OLA has not commented but has denied carrying out previous such attacks.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.