AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Shot 10 Times in Afghanistan, Singer-Songwriter Scotty Hasting Finds Healing in Music with Nashville Hitmakers Joe Leathers and Skip Black in ‘The Story’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers/artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4 that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling

Singer-Songwriter Scotty Hasting’s musical journey is somewhat remarkable in that he only picked up a guitar about six years ago, and in that short period, he signed a publishing deal, has opened for the likes of Jelly Roll, Lee Brice and Dave Grohl, collaborated with Dolly Parton and Lee Brice for a version of Trace Adkins’ ’Til the Last Shot’s Fired, and has performed on the infamous stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

That’s a helluva story in of itself, but to truly appreciate Hasting’s journey, you have to go back to April of 2011, when the former Army Infantryman was left fighting for his life in Afghanistan after being shot 10 times from about 10 feet away. “Thank God, I’m still here,” he told us. But that was the beginning of whole new chapter in his life: music, and music became his “way to escape the PTSD and depression.”

Hasting’s contribution to Breitbart’s American Soundtrack is a collaboration with veteran Nashville hitmakers Joe Leathers and Skip Black. Leathers has written hits for the likes of Lee Brice, Tim McGraw, Steve Holy, Jason Michael Carroll and has had songs performed by some of country music’s biggest acts such as Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins and Thompson Square to name a few. Black, who is not only a sought-after producer, he has penned songs for acts like Gary Allan, LOCASH, and Craig Morgan. Put those two talents together in a writers room with Scotty Hasting and you’re gonna get something special. The Story is indeed that.

Black said they wanted to focus on “the citizens of the country, the ones that built this country…the soldiers that charged a hill or a person that crossed a bridge for human rights.”

Leathers added “the central idea became okay we know the history, we’ve read history, we know what the books say. It’s now our responsibility to carry that on so we talked about that. I think maybe Scotty said ‘well, we’re the story.’ That’s what America means to us. We’re a part of it. We’re just not watching it.”

…and as the lyrics so profoundly state: We’re the lines left to write….

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“THE STORY”

Written by Skip Black, Scotty Hasting, Joe Leathers

Performed by Scotty Hasting, Joe Leathers, Skip Black

If I told you the story

It’s hard to believe

An ocean divided

The king and the free

Frost on the tents at Valley Forge deep

Cannons roar through the city streets

Every breath a fight, every step a stand

Building a nation on bloodied hands

We’re more than a statue in the square

Or a flag in the air

More than an eagle in the sky

It’s a way of life

We’re the lines left to write

By dawn’s early light

We all play a part in its glory

We are the story

Marching on Selma, crossing the Rhine

Hearts held steady through blood and time

Voices rising, breaking the chains

The heartbeat of freedom can’t be restrained

Courage and struggle run through our veins

We’re more than a statue in the square

Or a flag in the air

More than an eagle in the sky

It’s a way of life

We’re the lines left to write

By dawn’s early light

We all play a part in it’s glory

We are the story

On common ground hand in hand

Divided we fall, together we stand

We’re more than a statue in the square

Or a flag in the air

More than an eagle in the sky

It’s a way of life

We’re the lines left to write

By dawn’s early light

We all play a part in it’s glory

We are the story

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