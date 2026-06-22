AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Shot 10 Times in Afghanistan, Singer-Songwriter Scotty Hasting Finds Healing in Music with Nashville Hitmakers Joe Leathers and Skip Black in ‘The Story’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers/artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4 that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling
Singer-Songwriter Scotty Hasting’s musical journey is somewhat remarkable in that he only picked up a guitar about six years ago, and in that short period, he signed a publishing deal, has opened for the likes of Jelly Roll, Lee Brice and Dave Grohl, collaborated with Dolly Parton and Lee Brice for a version of Trace Adkins’ ’Til the Last Shot’s Fired, and has performed on the infamous stage at the Grand Ole Opry.
That’s a helluva story in of itself, but to truly appreciate Hasting’s journey, you have to go back to April of 2011, when the former Army Infantryman was left fighting for his life in Afghanistan after being shot 10 times from about 10 feet away. “Thank God, I’m still here,” he told us. But that was the beginning of whole new chapter in his life: music, and music became his “way to escape the PTSD and depression.”
Hasting’s contribution to Breitbart’s American Soundtrack is a collaboration with veteran Nashville hitmakers Joe Leathers and Skip Black. Leathers has written hits for the likes of Lee Brice, Tim McGraw, Steve Holy, Jason Michael Carroll and has had songs performed by some of country music’s biggest acts such as Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins and Thompson Square to name a few. Black, who is not only a sought-after producer, he has penned songs for acts like Gary Allan, LOCASH, and Craig Morgan. Put those two talents together in a writers room with Scotty Hasting and you’re gonna get something special. The Story is indeed that.
Black said they wanted to focus on “the citizens of the country, the ones that built this country…the soldiers that charged a hill or a person that crossed a bridge for human rights.”
Leathers added “the central idea became okay we know the history, we’ve read history, we know what the books say. It’s now our responsibility to carry that on so we talked about that. I think maybe Scotty said ‘well, we’re the story.’ That’s what America means to us. We’re a part of it. We’re just not watching it.”
…and as the lyrics so profoundly state: We’re the lines left to write….
Follow Scotty Hasting on Spotify and Instagram
Follow Joe Leathers on Instagram
Follow Skip Black on Instagram
“THE STORY”
Written by Skip Black, Scotty Hasting, Joe Leathers
Performed by Scotty Hasting, Joe Leathers, Skip Black
If I told you the story
It’s hard to believe
An ocean divided
The king and the free
Frost on the tents at Valley Forge deep
Cannons roar through the city streets
Every breath a fight, every step a stand
Building a nation on bloodied hands
We’re more than a statue in the square
Or a flag in the air
More than an eagle in the sky
It’s a way of life
We’re the lines left to write
By dawn’s early light
We all play a part in its glory
We are the story
Marching on Selma, crossing the Rhine
Hearts held steady through blood and time
Voices rising, breaking the chains
The heartbeat of freedom can’t be restrained
Courage and struggle run through our veins
We’re more than a statue in the square
Or a flag in the air
More than an eagle in the sky
It’s a way of life
We’re the lines left to write
By dawn’s early light
We all play a part in it’s glory
We are the story
On common ground hand in hand
Divided we fall, together we stand
We’re more than a statue in the square
Or a flag in the air
More than an eagle in the sky
It’s a way of life
We’re the lines left to write
By dawn’s early light
We all play a part in it’s glory
We are the story