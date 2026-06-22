American Tributes – Steve Scalise: America Has a Responsibility to Lead in a Dangerous World

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.



House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said freedom, opportunity, and the American dream remain central to America’s strength ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday.

Scalise’s message centered on his belief that “America is the greatest country in the world” because it is “the only place” where “anyone can turn their dreams into reality.”

Scalise said that American promise is made possible “through hard work, determination, and sacrifice,” adding that he has seen that spirit “all across my district, back home in Louisiana.”

The Louisiana Republican pointed to “workers on oil rigs in the Gulf of America” and “families packing Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge” as examples of the people who, in his words, “represent the pride, grit, and sense of community that make our country strong.”

“We are a nation built on freedom and opportunity,” Scalise said, describing a country where “people should be able to achieve their full potential, start a business, raise a family, and chart their own future without government standing in the way.”

Scalise said that belief in freedom and opportunity “has made America stronger, more innovative, and more prosperous than any nation in history,” adding that Americans “should never be afraid to stand up for those values.”

“We believe freedom is worth defending,” the House majority leader continued, contending that “strength deters our enemies and keeps the peace.”

Scalise said America also has “a responsibility to lead with confidence and moral clarity in a dangerous world,” connecting that duty to the broader theme of preserving the country’s promise for future generations.

“The American dream is still alive,” Scalise said, “because generations before us fought to protect it.”

Scalise concluded, “Now it’s our responsibility to pass on to the next generation a country that is stronger, safer, and freer than the one we were given.”