As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

The United States is a place where “ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) said while reflecting on America’s 250th anniversary.

Banks spoke of his love of the United States in an exclusive video for Breitbart News’s American Tributes program before the Semiquincentennial.

“The United States of America is the greatest country in the history of the world. It’s the country where anyone can do anything they put their mind to. Where ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things,” Banks said.

“It’s even a country where small towns like my hometown, Columbia City, Indiana, less than 10,000 people, can produce a vice president, governors, and even a senator like me,” the lawmaker continued. “That’s what makes our country so incredible.”

Banks went on to say that 250 years after our nation’s founding, “the United States remains the best and strongest country ever.”

“We are still a nation of builders, warriors, and champions,” he continued. “And thanks to President Trump, we are stronger than ever before. That’s worth celebrating.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.