The following content is sponsored by PragerU.

How does a nation preserve its founding principles?

What our country is losing isn’t just tradition—it’s memory. And without a shared memory, civilizations collapse. This is why the work we do at PragerU is so important to preserve our history, our national memory.

The mother of American holidays, July Fourth, is the day America was born. This day has a long history of vibrant and meaningful celebrations. But it, too, is rapidly losing its meaning.

For example, look around—especially if you live in a large urban area—and see how few homes display the American flag. For most Americans it appears the Fourth has become merely a day to take off from work and enjoy hot dogs with friends.

Our national holidays were established to commemorate the most significant national events and individuals in our history; they now exist primarily to provide us with a day off work.

National memory dies without national ritual. And without a national memory, a nation dies. That is the secret at the heart of the Jewish people’s survival that the American people must learn if they are to survive.

When Jews gather at the Passover Seder—and this is the most widely observed Jewish holiday—they recount the exodus from Egypt, an event that occurred 3,200 years ago. We Americans have difficulty keeping alive the memory of events that happened 250 years ago.

How have the Jews accomplished this? By the ritual of the Passover Seder. Jews spend the evening recounting the exodus from Egypt—and as if it happened to them. In the words of the Passover Haggadah—the Passover Seder book—“every person is obligated to regard himself as if he himself left Egypt.” The story is retold in detail, and it is told as if it happened to those present at the Seder, not only to those who lived it 3,200 years ago.

That has to be the motto of the July Fourth Seder—what PragerU is calling the Independence Day Ceremony. We all have to retell the story in as much detail as possible and to regard ourselves as if we—no matter when we or our ancestors came to America—were present at the nation’s Founding in 1776.

This historic year—America’s 250th birthday—should deepen our gratitude as we reflect on our country’s core values. Dennis Prager calls three of them the “American trinity”:

Liberty

In God We Trust

E Pluribus Unum (From many, one)

These are the principles we honor in the PragerU Independence Day Ceremony—which is available here.

It’s important we remember our history. And what better way than this Independence Day Ceremony? Ideas alone are not enough. Traditions must be lived, shared, and passed on—especially to those who will inherit this country after we’re gone.

The ceremony is a simple but powerful way to bring family and friends together, to rediscover America’s story, and to ensure it is not forgotten.