As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.



Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) praised the Armed Forces ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, crediting their sacrifices with the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

Barrasso spoke of America’s resilience and strength in a video address before the Semiquincentennial for Breitbart News’s American Tributes project.

“Two-hundred-and-fifty years ago, our founders signed the Declaration of Independence, and they set this nation on a bold path, founded in freedom, opportunity, and the belief that all people are created equal. Since then, America has grown stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous,” Barrasso said. “This year, we continue that work by carrying those same values forward in our states and our communities.”

“I grew up surrounded by family who were no strangers to serving our country. My dad was a World War II veteran and he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. My father-in-law was a Purple Heart recipient who fought in World War II and Korea,” he continued. “It’s thanks to their service and the service of all of our armed forces over the years that America is safe and free today.”

“Growing up, my dad would say, ‘John, you should thank God every day that you live in America. You don’t know how fortunate you are,'” he noted.

Barrasso said he feels “so blessed” to serve in the U.S. Senate and to have the “opportunity to try to give back to this great country.”

“As the Senate Majority Whip, every time I walk into the Capitol, I am filled with a deep appreciation for what our founding fathers have built. Even in the midst of the Civil War, President Lincoln continued construction of the Capitol building. He sent a clear message to the country and the world that America is resilient and moving forward,” he said.

“As we celebrate this historic milestone, we also look ahead. The next 250 years depend on staying true to the values of service, hard work, and resolve that built this country,” he continued. “I’m optimistic that America’s best days are still ahead of us, and I look forward to helping shape an even more prosperous future for all Americans.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.