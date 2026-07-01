‘United Saints of America’: Trump-Inspired ‘Fighter’ Singer Jon Kahn, Nashville Hit-Maker Michael Farren Release Patriotic Anthem Ahead of America’s 250

Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn, has had much success in the music world, having many of his songs placed in Film-TV and he has worked with members of Creed, the Foo Fighters, and The Wallflowers. But something special happens, when Kahn turns his musical attention to America.
His Trump-inspired anthem Fighter went to #1 on Billboard’s digital sale chart and was embraced by President Trump who shared it widely on social media., and the song was used in every Trump rally for the last several months of the campaign including Madison Square Garden and Election Night Headquarters. Kahn also performed Fighter at a rally in Arizona.
Now, Kahn has turned his artistic sites on America’s 250th Birthday, and to do so, he reached out to his favorite collaborator in Nashville, Michael Farren, to create a song that celebrates the people who built this country and “made something beautiful and still make it beautiful.” The Grammy-nominated two-time Dove award winning Farren, is one of the most sought-after songwriters in Nashville, and what’s more, has a deep love of country. After hearing about the project, without hesitation, Farren told Kahn he was “in.”
But the writers knew that The United Saints of America couldn’t just be another song. It had to be worthy of the subject matter. It had to have gravity. It had to move people. It had to have an inherent understanding of the greatness of this glorious 250-year experiment.
As Farren posted on his Instagram account, “I think about the epic lines in America the Beautiful, and I get teary-eyed every single time. But pressing in a little further, you realize that the beauty of our nation’s landscape pales in comparison to what truly makes it great…the people.”
Kahn added: “Even those people with whom we disagree. It saddens me to see people trying to undermine America 250. But it also makes me proud in a very interesting way because there is no other country that gives their citizens the rights we enjoy every day, and yet some take for granted.” Then Kahn told us, “Now, that being said, Americans won’t let haters tear down America 250.”
Kahn and Farren truly crafted a song for every American which we believe will be around for the next 250 years.
DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE
THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA
Written and performed by Jon Kahn and Michael Farren
It ain’t that purple mountains majesty
It ain’t the fruited plain
It ain’t that shimmering sunset
Out on amber waves of grain
It’s the shoulders of people
from a thousand lands
Who showed up with nothing
But dreams in their hands
And built something beautiful
Yeah, hey still make it beautiful
You can say what you want
You can throw stones
But on her worst day
It’s still home sweet home
You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood
Done a whole lotta bending
But you can’t make her break
Hell or high water
That flag’s gonna wave
If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
It’s the United Saints of America
We’ve got our share of scoundrels
Outlaws and clowns
Cowboys and Preachers
Who love one horse towns
Big city white collars bright lights and big shiny cars
We’ve got farmers on tractor that keep us all fed
The north and south
The blue and the red
They make something beautiful
Man those colors are beautiful
You can say what you want
You can throw stones
But on her worst day
It’s still home sweet home
You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood
Done a whole lotta bending
But you can’t make her break
Hell or high water
That flag’s gonna wave
If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
It’s the United Saints of America
From the bible belt buckle
To the streets with no church
It’s hard to explain it
But somehow it works
And I dare you to find me a soldier more brave
Than the ones who salute stars and stripes every day
You can say what you want
You can throw stones
But on her worst day
It’s still home sweet home
You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood
Done a whole lotta bending
But you can’t make her break
Hell or high water
That flag’s gonna wave
If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
Yeah if you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
It’s the United Saints of America
DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE
FIGHTER BY JON KAHN AND CHRIS WALLIN
Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson
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