‘United Saints of America’: Trump-Inspired ‘Fighter’ Singer Jon Kahn, Nashville Hit-Maker Michael Farren Release Patriotic Anthem Ahead of America’s 250

Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn, has had much success in the music world, having many of his songs placed in Film-TV and he has worked with members of Creed, the Foo Fighters, and The Wallflowers. But something special happens, when Kahn turns his musical attention to America.

His Trump-inspired anthem Fighter went to #1 on Billboard’s digital sale chart and was embraced by President Trump who shared it widely on social media., and the song was used in every Trump rally for the last several months of the campaign including Madison Square Garden and Election Night Headquarters. Kahn also performed Fighter at a rally in Arizona.

Now, Kahn has turned his artistic sites on America’s 250th Birthday, and to do so, he reached out to his favorite collaborator in Nashville, Michael Farren, to create a song that celebrates the people who built this country and “made something beautiful and still make it beautiful.” The Grammy-nominated two-time Dove award winning Farren, is one of the most sought-after songwriters in Nashville, and what’s more, has a deep love of country. After hearing about the project, without hesitation, Farren told Kahn he was “in.”

But the writers knew that The United Saints of America couldn’t just be another song. It had to be worthy of the subject matter. It had to have gravity. It had to move people. It had to have an inherent understanding of the greatness of this glorious 250-year experiment.

As Farren posted on his Instagram account, “I think about the epic lines in America the Beautiful, and I get teary-eyed every single time. But pressing in a little further, you realize that the beauty of our nation’s landscape pales in comparison to what truly makes it great…the people.”

Kahn added: “Even those people with whom we disagree. It saddens me to see people trying to undermine America 250. But it also makes me proud in a very interesting way because there is no other country that gives their citizens the rights we enjoy every day, and yet some take for granted.” Then Kahn told us, “Now, that being said, Americans won’t let haters tear down America 250.”

Kahn and Farren truly crafted a song for every American which we believe will be around for the next 250 years.

DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE

Written and performed by Jon Kahn and Michael Farren

It ain’t that purple mountains majesty

It ain’t the fruited plain

It ain’t that shimmering sunset

Out on amber waves of grain

It’s the shoulders of people

from a thousand lands

Who showed up with nothing

But dreams in their hands

And built something beautiful

Yeah, hey still make it beautiful

You can say what you want

You can throw stones

But on her worst day

It’s still home sweet home

You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood

Done a whole lotta bending

But you can’t make her break

Hell or high water

That flag’s gonna wave

If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

It’s the United Saints of America

We’ve got our share of scoundrels

Outlaws and clowns

Cowboys and Preachers

Who love one horse towns

Big city white collars bright lights and big shiny cars

We’ve got farmers on tractor that keep us all fed

The north and south

The blue and the red

They make something beautiful

Man those colors are beautiful

You can say what you want

You can throw stones

But on her worst day

It’s still home sweet home

You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood

Done a whole lotta bending

But you can’t make her break

Hell or high water

That flag’s gonna wave

If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

It’s the United Saints of America

From the bible belt buckle

To the streets with no church

It’s hard to explain it

But somehow it works

And I dare you to find me a soldier more brave

Than the ones who salute stars and stripes every day

You can say what you want

You can throw stones

But on her worst day

It’s still home sweet home

You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood

Done a whole lotta bending

But you can’t make her break

Hell or high water

That flag’s gonna wave

If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

Yeah if you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

It’s the United Saints of America

DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE

FIGHTER BY JON KAHN AND CHRIS WALLIN

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson