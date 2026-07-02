As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) hailed the United States as the land of opportunity, reflecting on his own journey from growing up in foster care to serving in the U.S. Senate.

Husted spoke of his American experience in the country he loves before the Semiquincentennial in an exclusive video address for Breitbart News’s American Tributes project.

“As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America, it’s important to acknowledge and celebrate what makes this country exceptional. We are a nation founded on freedom and liberty and opportunity. We were the first nation founded on those values,” Husted said.

“It’s a nation where a newborn can begin life in foster care, grow up in rural Ohio, and then one day have the honor of serving in the United States Senate,” the lawmaker continued. “What an amazing country. This is a country of great opportunity. That’s just my story — only one of countless others that makes me so grateful to be an American.”

Drawing on his own experience, Husted noted that in America, “where you start does not mean that there are any limits on where you can go.”

“There’s no other country like it in the world. Generations of Americans have sacrificed to pass on a more perfect union to those of us who follow. It’s up to us to do the same and pass patriotism and love for what makes America great onto the next generation,” he said. “America, happy 250. May God bless all of us, and may God continue to bless this great nation.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.