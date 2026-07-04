American Soundtrack – American Badass Bridgette Tatum Brings the Fire: ‘We Only Bend the Knee for Jesus and the Red White and Blue’

Celebrating American Greatness
Jon Kahn

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture, and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers-artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4th that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack. 

When singer/songwriter Bridgette Tatum walks in a room, you know it. You know it, because she owns it. And when she takes the stage, it only kicks up a notch.  Tatum came to the SiriusXM studios in Nashville straight from the road where she was on tour with Trisha Yearwood.  She doesn’t stop.  She’s got energy and grit… and she’s unapologetic.  In other words, she’s American, and as she told us, “red white blue all the way through.”  

Bridgette Tatum – Photo by Chase Lauer

Tatum has written songs for Gretchen Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, Randy Hauser, and is responsible for the massive Jason Aldean #1 She’s Country, which was the most played song on country radio that year. She’s a blistering guitar player and a crazily dynamic performer who commands the room every time she hits the stage.  And if that’s not enough, she’s also a producer, a business woman, and pours her heart into charities across middle Tennessee.  A true American badass.  

We were thrilled when she told us she was in for our American Soundtrack.  Tatum brought in fellow songwriters Kim Penz and John Caldwell and told us how the trio came up with Country See, Country Do, a real and raw rocker that simply exudes American grit: “I thought about my family’s hands in the dirt and where that came from… I am country. I’m from South Cackalacky.”

Bridgette Tatum – Photo by Chase Lauer

This is one of those songs where anything I could write would not do it justice.  Tatum’s performance and the lyrics say it all.  Today, we celebrate America’s 250th birthday.  We’d be hard pressed to find someone who represents Her honesty and fortitude more than Bridgette Tatum.  

Country See, Country Do 

Writers: Bridgette TatumKim Penz, John Caldwell 
Performed by Bridgette Tatum  

 

Everything done with a handshake 
You’re only good as your word
It’s in the blood in the sweat 
In the roots down in this dirt 
Where we’re born 
Where we stand 
We know our way around them backroads 
The backroads know us too 
We only bend the knee for Jesus and the red white and blue 
Where we’re born 
Where we stand  

 

You can keep your concrete in the city 
Don’t cross our county line 
Cause there’s a shotgun Conway Twitty
Be waitin’ on your every time 
You don’t like none of that 
Take it up with the man in black 
Cash is king 
The tractors green 
Round here we’re livin proof
Mm hmm hmmm 
Country see, country do  

 

We ain’t trying to start no trouble 
We ain’t trying to put you down
We’re just trying to keep our family name and the farm on the edge of town  
Hard work it don’t come cheap 
Three generations deep 
15 droughts two world wars n passed it on to me
Where we’re born 
Where we stand  

 

You can keep your concrete in the city 
Don’t cross our county line 
Cause there’s a shotgun Conway Twitty
Be waitin’ on your every time 
Say You don’t line none of that 
Take it up with the man in black 
Cash is king 
The tractors green 
Round here we’re livin proof
Mm hmm hmmm 
Country see, country do  

 

Where we’re born
Where we stand 
Where they’ll lay us down 
Cause we gonna die on this land  

 

Mm hmm hmmm 
Country see…
Mm hmm mm 
Country do  

Bridgette Tatum – Photo by Chase Lauer

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