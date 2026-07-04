American Soundtrack – American Badass Bridgette Tatum Brings the Fire: ‘We Only Bend the Knee for Jesus and the Red White and Blue’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture, and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers-artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4th that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack.

When singer/songwriter Bridgette Tatum walks in a room, you know it. You know it, because she owns it. And when she takes the stage, it only kicks up a notch. Tatum came to the SiriusXM studios in Nashville straight from the road where she was on tour with Trisha Yearwood. She doesn’t stop. She’s got energy and grit… and she’s unapologetic. In other words, she’s American, and as she told us, “red white blue all the way through.”

Tatum has written songs for Gretchen Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, Randy Hauser, and is responsible for the massive Jason Aldean #1 She’s Country, which was the most played song on country radio that year. She’s a blistering guitar player and a crazily dynamic performer who commands the room every time she hits the stage. And if that’s not enough, she’s also a producer, a business woman, and pours her heart into charities across middle Tennessee. A true American badass.

We were thrilled when she told us she was in for our American Soundtrack. Tatum brought in fellow songwriters Kim Penz and John Caldwell and told us how the trio came up with Country See, Country Do, a real and raw rocker that simply exudes American grit: “I thought about my family’s hands in the dirt and where that came from… I am country. I’m from South Cackalacky.”

This is one of those songs where anything I could write would not do it justice. Tatum’s performance and the lyrics say it all. Today, we celebrate America’s 250th birthday. We’d be hard pressed to find someone who represents Her honesty and fortitude more than Bridgette Tatum.

Country See, Country Do

Writers: Bridgette Tatum, Kim Penz, John Caldwell

Performed by Bridgette Tatum

Everything done with a handshake

You’re only good as your word

It’s in the blood in the sweat

In the roots down in this dirt

Where we’re born

Where we stand

We know our way around them backroads

The backroads know us too

We only bend the knee for Jesus and the red white and blue

Where we’re born

Where we stand

You can keep your concrete in the city

Don’t cross our county line

Cause there’s a shotgun Conway Twitty

Be waitin’ on your every time

You don’t like none of that

Take it up with the man in black

Cash is king

The tractors green

Round here we’re livin proof

Mm hmm hmmm

Country see, country do

We ain’t trying to start no trouble

We ain’t trying to put you down

We’re just trying to keep our family name and the farm on the edge of town

Hard work it don’t come cheap

Three generations deep

15 droughts two world wars n passed it on to me

Where we’re born

Where we stand

You can keep your concrete in the city

Don’t cross our county line

Cause there’s a shotgun Conway Twitty

Be waitin’ on your every time

Say You don’t line none of that

Take it up with the man in black

Cash is king

The tractors green

Round here we’re livin proof

Mm hmm hmmm

Country see, country do

Where we’re born

Where we stand

Where they’ll lay us down

Cause we gonna die on this land

Mm hmm hmmm

Country see…

Mm hmm mm

Country do

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