American Tributes – Mike Crapo: ‘Everyone Is Endowed with Dignity and Purpose’

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

In Sen. Mike Crapo’s (R-ID) video message for Breitbart News’s American Tributes project, he celebrated the nation’s birthday by highlighting the philosophy that makes it great: liberty backed by faith in God.

“America is founded on liberty, individual rights, and a government by the consent of the governed,” Crapo began in his video. “In America, we have a bold, enduring belief that freedom is a gift from God, and that everyone is endowed with dignity and purpose.”

He continued to say that the U.S. “is a place where every citizen has the opportunity to build, create, and reach new heights — whether as a first-generation college student or while orbiting the moon at distances no human has before traveled.”

Crapo has served in the U.S. Senate since 1999 and is next up for re-election in 2028.

“Generation after generation, Americans have risen to defend these ideals, preserved our liberties, and passed on the promise of this great republic,” the senator went on, before reiterating the importance of faith.

“I love America, because it calls us all to join in that endeavor, guided by faith and tradition,” Crapo said. “Our country asks us to use our liberties to build a better tomorrow, course correcting when necessary, and always advancing. Happy 250th, America.”

Crapo, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, made headlines last month for renewing calls for the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American who has been detained in Russia since being taken from eastern Ukraine in 2022.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.