American Tributes – Roger Wicker: America Is the Most Successful Experiment in Self-Government

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) celebrated the “great American experiment’s” upcoming birthday with a short, warm tribute to the nation focused on preserving the system the founding fathers set up.

“In July, the great American experiment turns 250 years old,” Wicker began. “We will be celebrating the most successful experiment in self-government the world has ever seen.”

Wicker, who holds the chairman position on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, also served this country in the U.S. Air Force from 1976 to 1980 as active duty and a reservist from then until 2004.

“America is an exceptional place because we’ve maintained a system that separates power and allows individuals to pursue their ambitions,” the Mississippi lawmaker continued in his video.

“This year’s celebrations call on us to carry forward those glorious traditions. May God bless the United States of America, now and in the next 250 years,” Wicker concluded.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.