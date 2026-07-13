Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase

President Donald Trump hosts a Freedom 250 Grand Prix showcase at the White House on Monday, July 13.

While the Fourth of July has come and gone, events to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary continue, with the Freedom 250 Grand Prix being held on the streets of Washington, DC, August 22 and 23.

Also scheduled for August are the 2026 Patriot Games, which will see one male and female athlete from every state compete in a series of events.