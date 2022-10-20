EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Migrants Drop Airline Tickets at Mexico-Arizona Border

Migrants trying to reach Arizona and surrender to Border Patrol are flying from Mexico City to border states, where smugglers escort them through and over barriers.

Breitbart Texas traveled to the Sonora-Arizona border, following routes smugglers use to move migrants west of Nogales where they are able to get through parts of fencing. The group has been told to wait for Border Patrol agents who respond to remote areas when sensors are tripped. Once agents arrive, migrants follow their coaching to claim credible fear.

Next to the fence, migrants dropped ripped-up pieces of plane tickets showing their route and boarding information from Mexico City to Hermosillo, Sonora.

Next to the ripped-up plane ticket, the smuggler leading the group also dropped a small piece of paper with the names, signatures, and nicknames of the party. The paper also had a small code on the upper left-hand corner which, law enforcement sources revealed, is used to designate payment statuses for each in the group. Sonora is controlled by various regional groups allied with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Migrants also routinely drop IDs from their home countries and travel visas obtained in Mexico. Doing so supposedly helps improve their chances of obtaining asylum in the U.S.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.