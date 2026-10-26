Convicted Mexican Murderer Arrested Trying to Sneak Into U.S.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border near Campo, California. During a biometric screening, agents learned the Mexican illegal alien had served more than 13 years in prison following a murder conviction.

San Diego Sector officials reported that agents captured the Mexican national after he illegally entered the United States shortly after midnight on October 1. The agents were processing the Mexican man for removal when they learned he was convicted on a charge of murder in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. He served 13 years and nine months in a Mexican prison following the conviction.

“This arrest underscores the importance of our agents’ vigilance along the border,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin M. De La Torre. “Our agents work around the clock to detect, identify, and intercept individuals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and who may pose a threat to public safety. Their dedication helps prevent dangerous individuals like this one from entering our communities.”

Agents placed the Mexican national in custody, where he will remain until he is removed, officials stated.

Officials added:

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the dedicated men and women of CBP, alongside our law enforcement partners, have arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country—including murderers, gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers—to make our communities safer.

Earlier this month, Breitbart Texas reported that the apprehension of migrants who illegally cross the border from Mexico into the United States fell by a historic 96 percent compared to the peak levels of the Biden border crisis.

“President Trump promised the American people a secure border, and the data proves he delivered. Over the past year, CBP recorded its lowest numbers in American history. A stark contrast to Biden, where CBP recorded its highest illegal immigration numbers ever,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “The results could not be clearer: strong enforcement works. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of CBP and DHS law enforcement personnel, we have restored control of the border and made America safer than ever.”

During the past 17 months, not a single illegal alien has been released by Border Patrol agents into the U.S. interior, DHS officials stated.

“The U.S. Border Patrol remains committed to protecting the American people, safeguarding our nation’s borders and enhancing the country’s economic prosperity,” officials concluded. “San Diego Sector agents work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect unlawful entries, disrupt transnational criminal activity, and help keep communities safe.”