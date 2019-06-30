GOP Rep. McClintock: What We Are Seeing in North Korea ‘Vintage Trumpian Negotiation’

Sunday, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) commented on President Donald Trump’s visit to North Korea, calling it “vintage” Trump.

McClintock said on Fox News Channel what Trump is doing with dictator Kim Jong-un is something seen from his book, “The Art of the Deal,” to obtain peace with North Korea and help the country have the chance to “enter the international community and open up [Kim Jong-un’s] country to enormous investment and prosperity.”

“If you want to understand Donald Trump, read ‘The Art of the Deal,'” McClintock stated. “What we’re seeing, I think, is vintage Trumpian negotiation. You take a very, very hard line at first, get into the other guy’s head, figure out what he needs and wants, and then offer an alternative that gives him that while getting what you want. And I think that’s what’s playing out right now.”

